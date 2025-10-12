Bill providing free funeral services to poor families lapses into law

The Free Funeral Services Act has lapsed into law. | Stock photo

MANILA, Philippines — The bill providing free funeral services to poor Filipino families has lapsed into law without the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Republic Act No. 12309, or the “Free Funeral Services Act,” became a law on Sept. 28.

This was after President Marcos did not act on the legislation 30 days after it was transmitted by Congress, under Article VI, Section 27(1) of the 1987 Constitution.

A copy of the law has not yet been published in the Official Gazette as of Sunday.

Aside from institutionalizing the funeral assistance currently provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the law also imposes jail time and fines on individuals found to be swindling the government to avail themselves of the free funeral service.

Under the law, the government shall provide free funeral services to families who are considered “in crisis situations,” including indigent people; those affected by calamities or other emergencies, as determined by the DSWD.

The funeral package shall cover the process from the preparation of funeral documents, embalming, burial services, transport, cremation, inurnment, including the provision of a casket or urn.

Before the enactment of RA 12309, the DSWD provided funeral assistance from P5,000 to P50,000 under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS). If the aid requested exceeds P10,000, it shall be provided through a guarantee letter and a case summary provided by a social worker.

Requirements

To be able to avail themselves of the free funeral package, the bereaved family must present a valid ID; a death certificate issued by the hospital or local health office; a funeral contract signed by a representative of the deceased family member, the funeral establishment, and authorized DSWD personnel; and a social case study prepared by a social worker.

Funeral establishments that will be providing these services shall be paid by the regional office of the DSWD, upon the approval of the regional director, based on the signed contract.

Initial funding for RA 12309 shall be charged against the AICS’ P44.75-billion budget.

However, no funding for the Free Funeral Services Act is included in the line item of the DSWD under its proposed budget next year.

Lawmakers revised the executive branch’s proposal for the AICS budget for 2026 from P27 billion to P60 billion.

Funeral establishments granting free services to poor beneficiaries shall be paid the cost of the services by any regional office of the DSWD upon the approval of the Regional Director.

The payment will be based on the stipulations of the signed contract between the representative of the deceased’s family, the funeral establishment, and the authorized DSWD personnel.

Imprisonment, fine

Establishments that fail to comply with the law shall be fined up to P400,000, and their license to operate shall be revoked.

The law also penalizes any individual or establishment found to have fraudulently availed or facilitated the availment of free funeral services “through false representation, document falsification, or collusion” with imprisonment of at least six months, and a fine of up to P500,000.

RA 12309 was passed by the Senate during the previous 19th Congress as Senate Bill No. 2965 on June 2. The House of Representatives adopted this version as an amendment to House Bill No. 102 on June 11.

