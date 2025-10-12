PH to protest over China’s `deliberate ramming’ of gov’t vessel

| File photo

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will file a diplomatic protest over the Chinese Coast Guard’s (CCG) “deliberate ramming” of a Philippine vessel within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona confirmed to reporters on Sunday that the government would lodge a protest against China over its recent aggressive acts that caused minor structural damage to BRP Datu Pagbuaya.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the CCG ship on Sunday morning initially fired a water cannon at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, a vessel that belonged to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

READ: PCG says Chinese vessel ‘deliberately rammed’ government ship

The same Chinese vessel later “deliberately rammed” the stern of BRP Datu Pagbuaya, the PCG said.

Prior to the latest incident, the Philippines had protested China’s water cannon attack on a BFAR vessel, which injured a Filipino crew member near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) on Sept 16.

READ: Chinese research vessel enters Luzon Strait; PCG sends aircraft

Based on DFA’s latest data last Sept 18, the Philippines, under the Marcos administration, has filed a total of 241 diplomatic protests against China since July 2022.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said Washington condemned Beijing’s “aggressive actions,” saying they defied international law.

The European Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines also denounced China’s “dangerous actions,” saying they “further destabilize” the situation in the West Philippine Sea and South China Sea.

“We reiterate our call for restraint and full respect for the rules-based international order, including UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral award. Freedom of navigation must be upheld,” the EU said in a statement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP