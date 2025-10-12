CESAFI SEASON 25: CEC Dragons escape CIT-U with close win
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons survived a grinding battle from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, pulling off a 58-52 victory in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament Sunday night.
The win improved the Dragons’ record to 2-1, while the Junior Wildcats dropped to 1-2.
CEC skipper Kenneth Fuller once again led by example, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists on a 7-of-16 shooting clip. Big man Mohammad Dimaporo added a solid double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.
For CIT-U, Keiff Suarez was the lone bright spot, posting 17 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals.
The game was a tight contest from start to finish, featuring eight lead changes and five deadlocks. Both teams entered the final quarter tied at 40-all, setting up a thrilling finish.
CEC found its rhythm in the payoff period behind Llouie Jay Estorba and Allen Dwayne Andale, who sparked a run that gave the Dragons a six-point cushion, 46-40. CIT-U, however, refused to back down as Randel Jay Mendaros and Francis Kyle Gigantina trimmed the deficit to three, 47-44.
Foul trouble proved costly for the Junior Wildcats, who committed 30 fouls in total. The Dragons capitalized, with Dimaporo and Albert Sialana converting from the free-throw line to push the lead back to eight, 52-44.
Fuller’s driving layup made it 55-47, but CIT-U mounted one last push, cutting the gap to 55-52 after Dimaporo fouled out and was assessed a technical foul with just a minute remaining.
CEC held firm as Estorba buried a clutch corner three to finally seal the Dragons’ hard-earned win.
NALISA DROPS 27 FOR BC
Earlier, The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs also escaped with a close 46-43 win over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Junior Cubs, in the other high school game.
Kyle Nalisa put up big numbers, dropping a game-high 27 points with 13 rebounds, seven steals, one block, and one assist for the Cheetahs which improved to a 2-1 record.
The Jaguar Cubs suffered their third defeat in four outings.
Cesar Bigcas added 13 points for the Cheetahs, while USJ-R’s Michael Jay Villasin had 10 points in a losing effort.
