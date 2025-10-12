Cesafi: Jaguars claw Panthers; Cheetahs beat UP Cebu for bounce-back win

The USJ-R Jaguars. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars clinched back-to-back victories after trouncing the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 80-56, in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, October 12.

The Jaguars have come a long way after opening their campaign with back-to-back losses. They have now racked up two straight wins, including this lopsided victory over the Panthers.

Second-year guard Kyle Rueda led the Jaguars, during their game on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum, with a game-high 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Christian Sollano posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, along with two assists, one block, and one steal, while Alcher Obra chipped in 10 markers.

The Panthers, meanwhile, continued their losing skid, dropping their third straight game for a 1-3 (win-loss) record.

Before building a huge lead, the Jaguars had to overcome six lead changes and two deadlocks. They pulled away late in the first half, 42-31, then opened the final period with a 20-point cushion, 69-49.

USPF’s Redjhee Recimiento finished with 14 points, while Paul Daniel Apolonio added 10. The Panthers struggled from the field, making only 19 of 66 attempts, despite limiting themselves to 17 turnovers. USJ-R, which committed 20 turnovers, shot an impressive 34 of 57 for a 59.6 percent clip.

The Jaguars also dominated the shaded area, outscoring USPF, 42-20, in points in the paint, while their bench outperformed the Panthers, 51-40.

The Benedicto College Cheetahs. | Cesafi photo

BC 64, UP Cebu 56

In the other collegiate match, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs bounced back from their October 9 loss to the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors by beating the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 64-56, on Sunday.

It was a fitting comeback for the Cheetahs, who kept hold of the No. 2 spot in the team standings while handing UP Cebu its fourth loss in five outings.

Kenneth Babalcon led BC with 16 points on a highly efficient 7-of-9 shooting, along with five rebounds and two assists. Serge Gabines powered the Cheetahs with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double, adding six steals, one assist, and one block. Andrian Jay Tonacao also scored 10 points.

For UP Cebu, Andrew Padilla topscored with 16 points, while Kent Joshua Cabanlit and AJ Delos Reyes added 13 and 12, respectively.

