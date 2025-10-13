6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Bogo City, Cebu anew

Cebu City, Philippines – A strong earthquake woke up residents in Bogo City, northern Cebu early Monday, October 13, 2025, more than a week since the deadly magnitude 6.9 temblor occurred.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Bogo City, northern Cebu at 1:06 a.m. on Monday.

The epicenter was located 14 kilometers west of Bogo City, which is still recovering from the devastation of the earthquake last September 30.

Cebu quake: Instrumental intensities

Intensity V was recorded in Villaba, in Leyte while Intensity IV in Danao, Asturias, Argao City, Talisay, Cebu City as well as other parts in Leyte such as Isabel, Hilongos, Ormoc City, Abuyog, and Hinunangan, in Southern Leyte.

Damages and aftershocks are also expected, Phivolcs said.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) recorded an Intensity IV earthquake, based on readings from its Earthquake Intensity Meter.

Residents and barangay officials were advised to stay alert and follow safety reminders from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) in case of aftershocks.

