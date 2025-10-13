Tagle formally assumes role as Cardinal Bishop of Albano in Rome

Cardinal Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle (File photo)

MANILA – Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has formally assumed his new role as Cardinal Bishop of the Diocese of Albano, one of the seven historic dioceses surrounding Rome.

According to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website, Tagle was installed Saturday at Albano Cathedral, led by diocesan bishop Vincenzo Vivaand attended by local clergy and parishioners.

Tagle was joined by a large group of Filipinos, including his family, residents of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino (PCF) and members of the Filipino community in Italy.

The event was concelebrated by two other cardinals, three bishops and some 100 priests.

Tagle’s appointment to Albano followed a historic development earlier this year when the title, initially assigned to Cardinal Robert Prevost, became vacant following the latter’s election as the Pope of the Catholic Church.

The position was officially conferred on Tagle on May 24, marking another milestone in his distinguished service to the Church.

Promoted by Pope Francis in 2020 to the rank of cardinal bishop, Tagle is among the highest-ranking members of the College of Cardinals and currently serves as Pro-Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization.

The suburbicarian diocese of Albano has traditionally been assigned to the Church’s highest-ranking cardinals. (PNA)

