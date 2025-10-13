Cebu: Magnitude 6 earthquake downgraded to magnitude 5.8 by Phivolcs

Phivolcs.dost.gov.ph

MANDAUE, Philippines — The magnitude 6.0 earthquake that jolted Cebu at past 1 a.m. today, October 13, has been downgraded to magnitude 5.8 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in its latest earthquake information bulletin at past 6 a.m. today.

According to Phivolcs, the epicenter of the earthquake, which struck at 1:06 a.m., was located 10 kilometers southwest of Bogo City in northern Cebu.

Phivolcs said it had a depth of 5 km.

Here are the areas that experienced reported intensity V of the October 13 early morning earthquake.

Intensity V – City of Bogo, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, and Tabuelan, Cebu; Villaba, Leyte; City of Escalante, Negros Occidental

Phivolcs said that an earthquake’s intensity was how strong the shaking was in a particular location.

Here are the other reported intenstities:

Intensity IV – CITY OF CEBU; CITY OF LAPU-LAPU; CITY OF MANDAUE; City of Danao, City of Talisay, City of Toledo, Asturias, Balamban, Bantayan, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Consolacion, Liloan, Pinamungajan, Sogod, and Tuburan, CEBU; CITY OF ILOILO; City of Roxas, and Pontevedra, CAPIZ; ORMOC CITY; Albuera, Capoocan, Calubian, Isabel, Kananga, Leyte, Merida, Palompon, and San Isidro, LEYTE

Intensity III – City of Carcar, City of Naga, Aloguinsan, Argao, Badian, Barili, Dalaguete, San Francisco ,San Fernando, and Sibonga, CEBU; City of Tagbilaran, Carlos P. Garcia, and Dauis, BOHOL; City of Bago, City of Cadiz, City of Canlaon, City of Himamaylan, City of San Carlos, Calatrava, Don Salvador Benedicto, Enrique B. Magalona, Isabela, Manapla, Murcia, Pulupundan, San Enrique, Toboso, and Valladolid, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL; City of Guihulngan, City of Tanjay, Amlan, San Jose, NEGROS ORIENTAL; CITY OF TACLOBAN; City of Baybay, Abuyog, Burauen, Carigara, Dulag, Inopacan, Hilongos, MacArthur, Mahaplag, Palo, Tanauan, and Tolosa, LEYTE; Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Silago, and Sogod, SOUTHERN LEYTE

Intensity II – CITY OF BACOLOD; Alcantara, Dumanjug, Moalboal, Oslob, Ronda, Samboan, Santander, CEBU; City of Dumaguete, Bacong, Sibulan, and Valencia, NEGROS ORIENTAL;

City of Maasin, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, and San Francisco, SOUTHERN LEYTE

Intensity I – Ginatilan, CEBU; City of Legazpi, ALBAY.

