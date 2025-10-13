Easterlies to bring rains in parts of PH, LPA spotted outside PAR.

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA – A huge part of the country will experience rains due to the prevailing easterlies, the weather bureau said Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Isabela, Aurora, Rizal, and Quezon.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 2,540 km. east of southeastern Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 2 a.m.

The LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

As for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of the Visayas, they will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to the easterlies.

According to Pagasa, easterlies are warm, humid winds that originate from the Pacific Ocean and blow towards the Philippines.

These winds bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms to the country.

The rains due to the easterlies would usually happen during the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will prevail across Mindanao.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the country. (PNA)

