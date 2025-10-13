The Metro Stores kicks off the season of giving with Devant Christmas Selfie winner

The holiday spirit has officially begun at The Metro Stores as the retail chain kicked off the season of giving by awarding the lucky winner of its Devant Christmas Selfie Challenge with an 85-inch Devant TV.

The Metro Stores invites everyone to follow its official social media pages to stay updated on upcoming holiday campaigns, exclusive deals, and special rewards.

The Devant Christmas Selfie Challenge was launched to build excitement among shoppers and position The Metro Stores as the ultimate destination for holiday shopping and rewards. Shoppers simply had to take a selfie inside a Metro Store or by the Metro Star, register their entry, and wait for the raffle draw for a chance to win the grand prize.

This campaign marks only the beginning of The Metro Stores’ festive activities for the season. With more promotions and surprises lined up throughout the “Ber” months, shoppers can look forward to more exciting ways to celebrate and give back.

