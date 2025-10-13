Road rage: DOTr official faces probe, driver fired

DOTr logo, INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has issued a notice to explain to Undersecretary for Special Concerns Ricky Alfonso, while the Land Transportation Office (LTO) filed a show cause order against his driver following a traffic altercation in Quezon City on Oct. 8.

The driver of Alfonso’s sports utility vehicle, which was seen using blinkers and a “10” protocol plate, was ordered to appear before the LTO on Oct. 17 to explain the incident.

His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and he has been dismissed from his post, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao confirmed.The “10” protocol plate is reserved only for justices of the Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan, Court of Tax Appeals, and the Solicitor General under LTO regulations.While Alfonso is authorized to use the plate as a DOTr undersecretary, the agency found that his vehicle was not officially registered for such use.

A video of the altercation circulating online showed Alfonso’s driver allegedly slapping the driver of a utility vehicle during the confrontation.

Lacanilao reiterated that the LTO will enforce traffic and administrative laws “without fear or favor,” citing President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’sAdministrative Order No. 18, which prohibits the use of sirens or blinkers by government officials except for law enforcement or emergency services.

Acting DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Alfonso has apologized to the other driver and terminated his aide, but the LTO maintained that apologies or private settlements do not exempt violators from accountability as investigations continue. (PNA)

