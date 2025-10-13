Influenza like illness cases up: DepEd-NCR says no F2F classes for Oct. 13-14

(Image courtesy of DepEd-NCR VIA PNA)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education – National Capital Region (DepEd NCR) has ordered the suspension of face-to-face (F2F) classes in all public schools across Metro Manila on Oct. 13 and 14.

In an advisory released Sunday, DepEd NCR cited the rising number of influenza-like illnesses among students and school personnel, as well as the recent series of earthquakes that struck different parts of the country, as reasons for the two-day suspension.

Increasing influenza like illnesses

“In light of the increasing incidence of influenza-like illnesses among learners and personnel and the recent series of earthquakes affecting various parts of the country, the Department of Education – National Capital Region issues this advisory to ensure the continuity of learning while prioritizing the health, safety, and structural security of all public schools,” the advisory read.

The F2F suspension aims to “prioritize the health, safety and structural security” of schools while allowing continued learning through alternative delivery modalities, such as online or modular instruction, in line with DepEd Order No. 54, s. 2012.

Two-day class suspension

Schools are instructed to use the two-day class suspension to conduct cleaning and disinfection of classrooms and common areas, perform structural and safety inspections, and prepare for earthquake drills and other emergency protocols.

DepEd NCR Director Jocelyn Andaya reminded schools to strengthen health and safety practices and to coordinate with division engineers and local government units for inspection and mitigation activities, as stated in DepEd Memorandum OUOPS-2025-06294.

Private schools were likewise encouraged to observe similar measures for the safety of their learners and staff. PNA/PR

