LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu after Oct. 13 earthquake

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Classes in several areas in Cebu remain suspended as of Monday, October 13, due to another strong earthquake that hit the island province.

As of Monday, the following towns and cities in the province have cancelled face-to-face classes in all levels after the magnitude 5.8 earthquake that jolted Bogo City, northern Cebu, on Monday dawn.

Cordova

Carcar

Ronda

Minglanilla

Sibonga

Poro

Santander

Dumanjug

Consolacion

Argao

Asturias

Barili

Aloguinsan

Dalaguete

Moalboal

Compostela

San Fernando

Danao City

Mandaue City

Liloan

Naga

Samboan

Malabuyoc

Ginatilan

Talisay City

Boljoon

Meanwhile, classes in all levels remain suspended in the following localities in northern Cebu:

Carmen

Sogod

Daanbantayan

Bantayan

Bogo

Medellin

Tuburan

Borbon

Catmon

San Remigio

Pinamungajan

Madridejos

Toledo

Tabogon

Tudela

The capital Cebu City, on the other hand, advised schools, from kindergarten to high school, to continue conducting online classes on Monday.

“For Private Schools and Public Colleges, administrations are given the discretion to evaluate their facilities and decide on appropriate class arrangements based on safety,” Mayor Nestor Archival added.

At 1:06 a.m., another major earthquake jolted Bogo City in northern Cebu, a week after the deadly magnitude 6.9 hit the city and left a trail of destruction.

