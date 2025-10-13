LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu after Oct. 13 earthquake
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Classes in several areas in Cebu remain suspended as of Monday, October 13, due to another strong earthquake that hit the island province.
READ: Live updates: Cebu earthquake October 13
As of Monday, the following towns and cities in the province have cancelled face-to-face classes in all levels after the magnitude 5.8 earthquake that jolted Bogo City, northern Cebu, on Monday dawn.
- Cordova
- Carcar
- Ronda
- Minglanilla
- Sibonga
- Poro
- Santander
- Dumanjug
- Consolacion
- Argao
- Asturias
- Barili
- Aloguinsan
- Dalaguete
- Moalboal
- Compostela
- San Fernando
- Danao City
- Mandaue City
- Liloan
- Naga
- Samboan
- Malabuyoc
- Ginatilan
- Talisay City
- Boljoon
Meanwhile, classes in all levels remain suspended in the following localities in northern Cebu:
- Carmen
- Sogod
- Daanbantayan
- Bantayan
- Bogo
- Medellin
- Tuburan
- Borbon
- Catmon
- San Remigio
- Pinamungajan
- Madridejos
- Toledo
- Tabogon
- Tudela
The capital Cebu City, on the other hand, advised schools, from kindergarten to high school, to continue conducting online classes on Monday.
“For Private Schools and Public Colleges, administrations are given the discretion to evaluate their facilities and decide on appropriate class arrangements based on safety,” Mayor Nestor Archival added.
At 1:06 a.m., another major earthquake jolted Bogo City in northern Cebu, a week after the deadly magnitude 6.9 hit the city and left a trail of destruction.
