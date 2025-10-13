Phivolcs: Kanlaon, Bulusan volcanoes monitored after earthquakes

Kanlaon Volcano (FILE PHOTO Philippines News Agency)

MANILA, Philippines — The restiveness of Kanlaon and Bulusan volcanoes are being monitored by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

This is after the successive earthquakes that hit in different parts of the country.

Increase in seismic activity of Bulusan

Phivolcs said it was monitoring these volcanoes especially Bulusan’s restiveness as it warned of possible steam driven or phreatic eruptions of the volcano.

READ: Kanlaon Volcano: 30-minute ash emission seen on Sunday

In an advisory on Sunday, Phivolcs noted an “increase in seismic activity” at the volcano in Sorsogon province.

A total of 72 volcanic earthquakes were recorded by the since 12 a.m. of Saturday, the agency said.

READ: Heavy ashfall affects thousands in Sorsogon as Bulusan erupts

CLOSE MONITORING Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon province, in this undated photo, is under Alert Level 0 or in normal stage but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is closely monitoring its condition as it shows hydrothermal activity that may lead to steam-driven eruptions. —SORSOGON PROVINCIAL INFORMATION OFFICE PHOTO

Volcano-tectonic earthquakes

“These volcano-tectonic (VT) earthquakes are associated with rock fracturing and are occurring at depths less than 10 kilometers beneath the northern sector of the volcano,” the bulletin said.

While “degassing activity from the active vents ranged from very weak to weak when the volcano was visible for the past days,” the advisory noted that “sulfur dioxide or SO2 emission was recorded at an average of 31 tonnes/day, measured on 09 October 2025.”

READ: Kanlaon Volcano: Phreatic eruption possible as quakes intensify

Alert level 1

“Alert level 1 (low-level unrest) is maintained over Bulusan Volcano, [even as] there are increased chances of steam-driven or phreatic eruptions occurring from the crater and/or its active vents on the summit that could occur suddenly and without warning.”

The agency warned of “possible impacts of volcanic hazards such as pyroclastic density currents or PDCs, ballistic projectiles, rockfall, avalanches, ashfall and others on these danger areas.”

“Furthermore, people living within valleys and along river/stream channels especially on the western sectors…should be vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall should phreatic eruption occur.”

Kanlaon still restive

Phivolcs also reported a 30-minute ash emission at Kanlaon rising up to 300 meters on Sunday morning.

Over a 24-hour period on Saturday, three volcanic quakes were also logged, the agency said, adding that a total of 2,968 tons of sulfur dioxide were released, more than the 1,238 tons released on Friday.

Kanlaon also emitted a plume that rose 1,000 meters tall which drifted east-northeast.

The volcano remains under alert level 2 or increased unrest. /cb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP