Bridging dreams: Filipino students take the global stage

For many Filipinos, the dream of studying abroad signifies a chance to unlock new opportunities, gain a world-class education, and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

This aspiration is now more attainable than ever, thanks to dedicated organizations committed to turning these dreams into reality. One such event is poised to become a pivotal moment for aspiring global learners in the Philippines.

Wise Immigration and Study Services, in a powerful partnership with FourSeasons Immigration, makes this aspiration attainable now more than ever with the International Education Fair 2025, which will be held on October 18, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Rajah Park Hotel, Cebu City.

This event directly connects Filipino students with leading international educational institutions. It provides a unique platform for students to explore study programs, scholarship opportunities, and career pathways across the globe, all under one roof.

Your gateway to a world-class education

The education fair is a launchpad for future success since it is designed to be a one-stop venue, simplifying the often complex journey of applying to study overseas. Admission is free, and attendees will have the rare opportunity to interact directly with representatives from top-tier schools, getting firsthand information and personalized advice.

The roster of international schools include University of Canada, Niagara College, University of Niagara Falls, Centennial College, Norquest College, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, International Business University, Canadian College, Vancouver Island University, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, University of Lethbridge, Justice Institute of British Columbia, City University, Avila University Arizona, Gisma University of Applied Sciences, Southern Institute of Technology, Leap Geebee Education, ECC Hive, Novus Education, Hope Education Group, British Council IELTS, Pearson Test of English, Canadian Sim, and Wise Academy.

This direct interaction eliminates the guesswork and uncertainty that can accompany international applications. Students can ask specific questions about curriculum, campus life, tuition fees, and admission requirements, receiving immediate and accurate answers from the source.

Moreover, this face-to-face engagement helps build confidence and provides clarity, allowing students to make well-informed decisions about their academic future.

A world of opportunity awaits

One of the most exciting aspects of the fair is the diverse range of participating countries. Representatives from some of the most sought-after study destinations will be present, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Finland, and the United States.

This impressive lineup offers a wide spectrum of academic programs and cultural experiences. Whether you are interested in pursuing a degree in technology in Germany, arts in the UK, or business in Canada, the fair provides a comprehensive overview of what each country and its institutions offer.

You can learn about unique programs, internship and co-op opportunities, and the potential for post-study work visas, which can be a critical step toward building an international career.

According to Ben Ryan Ybanez, Wise Immigration President, “Studying abroad opens doors to global opportunities for international work opportunities. Of course the experiences, and the pathway to permanent residency in many countries, such as Canada. It’s an investment and a chance to gain world-class education.”

Empowering Filipinos through education

At the heart of this initiative is Wise Immigration’s unwavering mission to empower Filipinos. The company’s president, Ybanez, believes that “education is not a privilege, it’s a right of every Filipino.”

This philosophy drives their commitment to making global educational opportunities more accessible. The fair is a tangible expression of this mission, designed to break down barriers and connect students with life-changing experiences.

Wise Immigration’s role extends far beyond organizing the event. Their expert consultants will be available for personalized consultations throughout the fair. They provide professional guidance tailored to each individual’s academic background, career ambitions, and financial situation.

The end-to-end support covers everything from selecting the right school and program to navigating the visa application process, ensuring a smooth transition from start to finish.

A Trusted Partner on Your Journey

Studying abroad is a major life decision, and having a reliable partner is crucial. Wise Immigration and Study Services has established itself as one of the Philippines’ most trusted education and migration agencies.

The International Education Fair 2025 is a testament to their dedication. Bringing together students, international school delegates, and immigration experts, Wise Immigration creates a supportive ecosystem where aspiring global learners can thrive.

How to take the first step

Due to limited slots, pre-registration is highly encouraged to secure your spot at https://wiseimmigration.ph/event/IEF-OCT2025/. Use the voucher code IEF-CDN to avail of a 50% discount on the professional fee.

For more information or to register, contact Wise Immigration directly at +63 925 6947319 or +63 917 146 0602, or visit their website at www.wiseimmigration.ph.