‘Free Funeral Services Act’ lapses into law

MANILA, Philippines – A bill granting free funeral services to indigent Filipinos has lapsed into law, Malacañang confirmed Monday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters in a text message that the measure became law without President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s signature.

Law lapsed into law on Sept. 28

A copy of the new law, known as Republic Act 12309, has yet to be officially released as of posting time. However, Senate records indicate that the law lapsed on Sept. 28.

The enactment comes weeks before the nation marks Undas (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days), when millions of families traditionally honor deceased loved one.

Gov’t to shoulder funeral expenses

Under the law, the government will shoulder funeral expenses for families classified as indigent or in crisis, including those affected by disasters or emergencies, as determined by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Every accredited funeral home nationwide will be required to offer a standard “indigent funeral package,” which may include embalming, a casket or urn, transport, and other basic services.

Reimburse funeral establishments

In return, the DSWD will reimburse funeral establishments based on the contract signed between the provider and the beneficiary.

To avail of the benefit, families must present a valid ID, the death certificate, a funeral service contract signed with the provider and DSWD personnel, and a social case study prepared by a licensed social worker.

The Department of Trade and Industry is tasked to regulate funeral costs to prevent overpricing, while the DSWD will lead the rollout of the program.

Violations — such as refusing service or charging excess — carry fines of up to PHP400,000 and suspension or revocation of business permits.

Fraudulent claims by families or establishments may lead to imprisonment.

Initial funding will be sourced from the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations budget, with succeeding allocations to be included in the annual national budget.

The DSWD has 60 days to issue the implementing rules and regulations. (PNA)

