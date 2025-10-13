A world on your plate only at CAFÉ bai

Buffet dining has a way of turning meals into experiences, and CAFÉ bai delivers this on a global scale.

Dining at CAFÉ bai is like exploring a world of flavors all in one place, a culinary journey worth sharing with loved ones.

Known as one of Cebu’s buffet favorites, CAFÉ bai takes guests on a culinary journey that brings together dishes from East to West, all served in a vibrant, welcoming setting at bai Hotel Cebu.

New things at the buffet experience

Every visit to CAFÉ bai feels like a culinary adventure, made even more memorable with new highlights at the buffet spread. The Pasta Wheel is a true showstopper, where fresh pasta is tossed right inside a giant cheese wheel, giving each serving a creamy and indulgent twist. For those who prefer greens, the Hydroponic Salad Bar serves crisp, sustainably grown lettuce and produce, making every bowl both wholesome and flavorful.

Diners can also get creative with the Fresh Lumpia and DIY Shawarma Station, customizing each roll or wrap to suit their taste. To end on a sweet note, the Teppanyaki Ice Cream Station transforms dessert into a performance, with ice cream mixed and rolled right before your eyes.

CAFÉ bai’s spread is nothing short of a feast, with stations designed to satisfy every craving. Diners can wander from one corner of the world to another with:

Indian Station – rich curries and aromatic spices.

Japanese Station – from fresh sushi to delicate tempura.

Chinese & Dimsum Stations – baskets of steamed favourites and classic stir-fry dishes.

Asian Station – regional specialities packed with flavor.

Korean Station – savoury bites inspired by Korea’s vibrant food culture.

Shabu-Shabu & Laksa Stations – warm, comforting broths perfect for soup lovers.

Grilled Station – smoky, charred goodness hot off the grill.

Pizza Station – freshly baked slices with endless toppings.

With so many choices, every plate feels like a passport to somewhere new. These crowd-favourites, combined with CAFÉ bai’s wide selection of global flavours, make it a destination for every occasion. Whether it’s families gathering for weekend feasts, colleagues winding down after work, or friends catching up over plates of indulgence. CAFÉ bai turns every meal into a celebration. With its welcoming ambience and ever-evolving buffet, each visit is less about routine dining and more about creating memories over good food.

A feast for every occasion

Beyond the variety of stations, CAFÉ bai creates an atmosphere where dining feels celebratory no matter the reason. Families gather here for weekend feasts, colleagues unwind after a long day, and friends catch up over plates filled with flavors from around the world. The sheer diversity of dishes ensures there’s always something to satisfy every craving, whether it’s a comforting bowl of noodles, a fresh salad, or an indulgent dessert.

Buffet Hours & Rates

Breakfast: 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM | ₱1,488 nett/person (daily)

Lunch: 12:00 NN – 2:30 PM | ₱1,888 nett/person (Mon–Fri) | ₱2,288 nett/person (Sat–Sun)

Dinner: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM | ₱2,288 nett/person (daily)

For reservations at CAFÉ bai contact +63 32 888 2500 or email [email protected].