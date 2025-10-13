14 injured after 5.8 magnitude aftershock jolts Bogo, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The magnitude 5.8 earthquake that shook northern Cebu on Monday, October 13, has left 14 individuals injured.

The Cebu Provincial Government has started conducting damage assessment on Monday, hours after the strong aftershock struck Bogo City around 1 a.m. on Monday.

As of 12 p.m., they reported a total of 14 individuals from San Remigio, Daanbantayan, and Bogo City – the hardest hit areas during the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on September 30 – who suffered injuries.

Fortunately, all are in stable condition.

Except for huge cracks on an interior road in Brgy. Hagnaya, San Remigio, and a water tanker that fell on a house in Santa Fe in Bantayan Island, the provincial government reported no new damages to vital infrastructure.

“According to reports from LGU DRRMs (local government unit disaster risk reduction and management), roads are passable from Cebu City to Bogo City,” the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported.

Likewise, power in all localities in the north remained stable after suffering brief interruption minutes after the aftershock occurred.

Telecommunication lines and signals were not impacted by Monday’s tremors, which happened nearly two weeks after the deadly magnitude 6.9 quake struck.

Relief and recovery efforts continue in northern Cebu.

