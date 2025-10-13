Barzaga misses House ethics hearing due to late-night gaming

Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga. FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga Jr. arrived late to his own ethics hearing Monday—missing it entirely—after admitting he had stayed up late “playing computer games.”

Barzaga made the admission in an ambush interview at the House of Representatives when asked why he failed to attend the hearing.

“My hearing was already over when I arrived. I was very busy last night. I was just playing games with my computer,” he said.

The lawmaker briefly joined a protest outside Forbes Park Village in Makati City late Sunday night, where demonstrators called for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s resignation amid corruption allegations.

Last month, members of the National Unity Party (NUP), led by Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno, filed an ethics complaint against Barzaga, citing his “unusual behavior,” including his sudden declaration of a speakership bid and “lewd” photos posted on social media.

Puno said the party believes Barzaga may have committed four violations:

Not acting in a manner that reflects creditably on the House

Engaging in acts contrary to law, good morals, customs, and public policy

Conduct that incites seditious activity

Conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and unbecoming of a member of Congress

Barzaga, a former NUP member, left the party after Puno reportedly accused him of plotting to oust House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP