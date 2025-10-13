‘License for rent’ in DPWH projects: Senator eyes jail time

Senator Erwin Tulfo (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Erwin Tulfo, acting chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, is set to file on Monday afternoon a measure that would criminalize the “license for rent” scheme, which surfaced as a major modus operandi during Senate hearings on the flood control scam.

Under the proposed License Integrity Act, the lending, leasing, or fraudulent use of licenses will be punishable by imprisonment of not less than three years but not more than 12 years, and/or a fine ranging from P300,000 to P3 million.

READ: Zaldy Co, 13 DPWH execs: ICI recommends graft raps against them

Contractors’ licenses

The measure covers not only contractors’ licenses under the Department of Public Works and Highways, but also those issued to customs brokers by the Bureau of Customs and environmental permits granted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“These privileges are often abused. There have been alarming cases where license holders lend, lease, sell, or otherwise allow third parties to illegally use their licenses, while others fraudulently obtain or assume licenses to conceal unlawful transactions,” Tulfo said.

READ: Ombudsman Remulla readying raps vs 15 ‘Cong-tractors’

Personal and non-transferable

The senator’s proposal also seeks to penalize government officials who issue licenses to unqualified applicants or those with conflicts of interest, both administratively and criminally.

“This measure reinforces that licenses and permits must remain personal and non-transferable privileges,” Tulfo added.

He said the bill aims to restore the integrity of government-issued licenses and permits, strengthen accountability, prevent abuse. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP