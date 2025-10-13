Cebu buy bust: Job order employee, cohort nabbed in San Francisco 

A job order employee and his live-in partner were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Cebu on Sunday evening, October 12. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A job order employee of the Municipality of San Francisco, Cebu, and his live-in partner were arrested for allegedly selling illegal drugs to undercover operatives during a buy-bust operation at Sitio Matnog, Barangay Santa Cruz, San Francisco, on Sunday night, October 12.

The operation, launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office with the assistance of the San Francisco Municipal Police Station, took place around 8:40 p.m. in a barangay that had previously been declared drug-cleared.

JO, live-in partner

Police identified the arrested suspect as alias “Yoyon,” 43, a daily wage laborer and job order employee of the San Francisco local government unit (LGU). Also arrested was his live-in partner, alias “Jannet,” 45, a farmer. Both are residents of the same area.

According to authorities, the operation stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant, which prompted a week-long case buildup. During surveillance, investigators learned that the suspect had been disposing of around 10 grams of shabu weekly.

Moreover, further investigation revealed that Yoyon had a prior drug case in 2012 and was released after a plea bargain agreement in 2018.

Seized evidence

Confiscated from the suspects were eight packs of suspected shabu weighing around 0.24 gram, valued at approximately P1,632, along with marked buy-bust money and a mobile phone.

Subsequently, the seized evidence was submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition.

Both suspects are now detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City, and will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities emphasized that the continued conduct of anti-illegal drug operations in drug-cleared barangays forms part of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP), which seeks to immediately address newly identified and repeat drug offenders.

