LTO suspends ban on temporary, improvised plates starting Nov. 1

MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Markus Lacanilao on Monday, October 13, 2025, suspended an order prohibiting and penalizing the use of improvised and temporary vehicle plates starting November 1.

In a press conference on Monday, Lacanilao announced the suspension after then-LTO Chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza issued Memorandum Circular VDM-2025-4674 on Sept. 25.

Lacanilao said he believes the agency still needs to review the order prohibiting and penalizing the use of improvised and temporary vehicle plates.

“I am suspending VDM-2025-4674. The November 1 policy that would fine motorists P5,000 for having no plates is on hold,” Lacanilao said in Filipino in a press conference.

“It’s not the ordinary person’s fault if their plate hasn’t been released and they’re fined for it. What about small delivery drivers who haven’t received their plates yet? How will they make a living?” he added.

Lacanilao said the agency will review the policy, citing possible issues with plate dealers or the LTO itself.

Get proper authorization

However, he clarified that the suspension does not mean violators will not be penalized.

Lacanilao reminded motorists without plates to secure proper authorization from the LTO before traveling.

Mendoza previously said the agency no longer has backlogs of license plates for both four-wheel vehicles and motorcycles, meaning “there is no more justification for the use of either improvised or temporary plates.”

Under the memorandum, the LTO would impose a P5,000 fine and confiscate the improvised or temporary plates of violators.

Mendoza added that some improvised plates would still be allowed if properly authorized and signed by the relevant LTO offices responsible for processing the plates.