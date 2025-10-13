Hagnaya Port in Cebu remains operational

This photo from Facebook user Je Casila Layese shows Hagnaya Port during high tide following the 5.8-magnitude earthquake. Despite the recent earthquakes that struck northern Cebu, the Port of Hagnaya in San Remigio remains operational, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) confirmed on Monday, October 13. | Photo from Je Casila Layese

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Port of Hagnaya remains operational, albeit some trips have been impacted following the recent strong earthquakes that shook northern Cebu.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has assured the public that operations at the Port of Hagnaya in San Remigio town remain ongoing despite concerns that the recent earthquakes might have rendered the facility unsafe or inoperable.

But adjustments have been made to ensure safety amid continuing aftershocks and the unusually high tides, they confirmed on Monday, October 13.

They decided to suspend scheduled sea trips from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. to avoid coinciding with the high tide, when seawater levels rise and encroach on the docking areas.

CPA’s statement came after photos and videos circulating online over the weekend showed seawater encroaching on large portions of the Hagnaya Port’s docking and loading areas.

The images quickly drew attention and concern among residents, travelers, and netizens.

Since the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu on September 30, parts of Barangay Hagnaya have been partially submerged in seawater, particularly during high tide.

Scientists from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) attributed the flooding to coastal subsidence, a phenomenon that occurs after a major earthquake, where sections of land sink or gradually lower in elevation.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has announced plans to rehabilitate damaged port facilities in affected areas, including the Hagnaya Port.

