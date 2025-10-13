Influenza-like illness: DOH says cases lower this year

(PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday assured the public that there is no reason to panic over the recent reports of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases in the country.

In a Viber message to reporters, DOH spokesperson Albert Domingo said the number of ILI cases recorded in recent months remained lower compared to the same period last year, indicating that the situation is under control.

121,716 cases from January to September

He noted that the DOH logged 121,716 cases from January to September this year.

This figure is 8 percent lower compared to the 135,538 cases reported in the same period last year.

Domingo also explained that the Department of Education’s (Deped) decision to suspend face-to-face classes in public schools across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday and Tuesday was a precautionary measure to help prevent possible transmission of illnesses.

DepEd-NCR: Suspends classes

The Deped–NCR announced the temporary suspension to allow for disinfection, sanitation, and building inspections in schools.

The move comes after a series of earthquakes and a reported rise in flu-like symptoms among students and staff.

Observe good hygience

The DOH reminded the public to continue observing good hygiene practices, maintain cleanliness at home and in schools, and get vaccinated against flu if necessary.

The health department said it will continue to monitor cases of influenza and other respiratory illnesses nationwide and assured that health facilities are prepared to respond if cases increase. (PNA)

