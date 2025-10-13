Cebu quake: Magnitude 5.8 aftershock was expected – Phivolcs

A magnitude 5.8 aftershock jolted Cebu early on Monday morning, October 13.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The magnitude 5.8 aftershock that jolted Cebu at 1:06 a.m. on Monday, October 13, was among the stronger tremors expected to follow the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu nearly two weeks ago, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Department of Science and Technology–Phivolcs, said the agency had earlier projected that aftershocks could reach up to magnitude 5.9, one degree lower than the main quake that hit on September 30.

“Expected naman na siya kay ang atoang giingon gali nga we expect aftershocks to be as high as 5.9 kay aftershocks are one degree lower than the main shock. Ang maximum aftershock nato nga atoang mabatian would be around 5.9. So, yun na yung maximum. So gabii, 5.8,” he said.

(That was already expected, because as we mentioned earlier, we expect aftershocks to be as high as 5.9 because aftershocks are a degree lower than the main shock. The maximum aftershock that we will experience is 5.9. That is the maximum. Last night was 5.8.)

Aftershock originated from Bogo Bay Fault

The 5.8-magnitude aftershock originated from the same fault system as the main earthquake—the newly identified Bogo Bay Fault.

Bacolcol said this behavior was consistent with how aftershocks typically converge around the epicenter of a major quake.

He added that while the maximum projected magnitude of aftershocks was 5.9, the 5.8 tremor on Monday was already the strongest one yet.

“Expected naman nato nga 5.9 ang pinakakusog niya. So, mao na siya atoang gi-expect nga maximum. Actually, wala pa niya na-meet ang maximum. So hopefully, mao nana siya,” Bacolcol said.

(We were expecting the strongest aftershock to reach 5.9. That is the maximum that we are expecting. Actually, we haven’t reached the maximum. Hopefully, that was already it.)

Number of aftershocks decreasing

Despite the strength of Monday’s tremor, Bacolcol noted that the frequency of aftershocks had been decreasing since the main quake that happened on September 30.

According to data, a total of 1,853 aftershocks were recorded within the first 24 hours since the 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit. On Sunday, October 12, only 436 were logged.

Phivolcs also said that the chance of having another strong earthquake in northern Cebu is now low. The northeastern side of the island, where the main quake occurred, has already released most of its accumulated stress energy, meaning it would take decades or centuries for similar energy to build up again.

Bacolcol said that while occasional strong aftershocks may still occur, these are part of the natural adjustment of rocks along the fault line as the ground stabilizes.

“Ang aftershocks man gud, mao na siya’y pag-adjust sa mga bato nato. Generally, muhinay gyud na siya but sometimes, mukusog,” he said.

(The aftershocks happen when the rocks start to adjust. Generally, it weakens but sometimes these are also strong.)

The October 13 aftershock was felt at Intensity V in several areas, including Bogo City, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, and Tabuelan. No major damage or additional hazards were reported.

