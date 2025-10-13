Consolacion: Body found along Tayud riverbank identified

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

The body of a still unidentified man was found floating along the riverbank in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion on October 11. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have identified the man whose decomposing body was found floating along the riverbank in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu, on Saturday morning, October 11.

Authorities confirmed on Sunday, October 12, that the victim was Leonardo Madaiton Jr., 38, a resident of Sitio Bajac, Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, and a rider for a delivery service company.

Consolacion police said that the victim was identified by his sister, Lourdes Badilles, who visited their station after hearing reports on the discovery of a floating body in Barangay Tayud.

Badilles identified her brother through the black hoodie with a cartoon character and a black necklace with a green circular pendant—the same items seen on the victim when the body was found.

Initial reports stated that the victim’s body was found around 6 a.m. on October 11 by Isidro Noel Presbitero, a Bantay Dagat officer, who noticed foul odor while patrolling near a fish coral fence in the area.

The body was already bloated and in the advance state of decomposition when it was retrieved.

Police said Madaiton was last seen alive on October 7. His family reportedly tried to contact him the following morning, October 8, but could no longer reach him.

Investigators noted that no external wounds were found on the victim, suggesting he may have drowned before being carried by the river current to where he was discovered.

Madaiton’s family has requested for the conduct of an autopsy to determine the cause of his death, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

