Propaguapa, a Cebuano artist’s take on creativity and courage

There’s a quiet kind of courage in creating something, especially art, and putting it out into the world. The doubt is always there, wondering if people will like it, if they’ll understand what you meant, but for artist N.M. Cabangbang, the answer has always been simple, you do it anyway.

That philosophy anchors Propaguapa, his latest exhibit now on display at The Tea and Gallery inside Mango Mall until October 28. The collection explores the beauty hidden in the things we often overlook: propaganda, pop culture, and the constant stream of messages that shape how we see the world.

Propaguapa

At first glance, Propaguapa sounds lighthearted, but it’s a concept with layers.

The title combines propaganda with guapa, the Visayan word for beautiful, reflecting Cabangbang’s fascination with how persuasion, whether in politics, religion, or advertising, can shape both perception and behavior. “Propaganda often gets a bad reputation,” he shared. “But I realized there’s beauty in how it influences ideas and connects people, even when it’s flawed.”

Each work, rendered in intricate pen and ink, draws viewers in with familiar pop culture references, blending humor and history into sharp social reflection. But behind every fine line is something more personal, a quiet reminder that art, at its core, is an act of bravery.

Rediscovering the artist within

Before returning to the gallery scene, Cabangbang spent years teaching art to students, from theory and history to drawing and painting. A Fine Arts graduate from University of the Philippines Cebu, he once thought his days of exhibiting were over. “I focused on teaching for a long time. I thought maybe my time to do exhibits had passed,” he recalled.

That changed when he began teaching art in Dumaguete. Surrounded by young creatives eager to explore their own voices, he realized he needed to nurture his own. “I had to be a practicing artist if I wanted to inspire my students,” he said. “That’s when I went back to [art] drawing again.”

Space constraints pushed him to shift from acrylic on canvas to pen and ink, sketching in notebooks instead of studios. “I didn’t treat it as a limitation,” he said. “If you really want to do art, you’ll find a way.”

Yet what stood out most wasn’t the technical shift, it was the emotional one. “It’s scary to put your art out there,” Cabangbang admitted. “There’s always that fear—what if people don’t like it? What if they don’t get it? But I learned that the moment you stop creating for others’ approval, you rediscover why you started in the first place.”

That sense of creative honesty defines Propaguapa. The works are unapologetic, even playful, but they also reflect introspection—a belief that art doesn’t need to be grand to be meaningful. “Sometimes it’s just about expressing what words can’t,” he said. “Art, music, dance—these are all ways of communicating.”

Looking forward, Cabangbang plans to take his art online, slowly releasing unreleased pieces on his Instagram (@art_kabangbang) while preparing for new exhibits next year. “I still have so many ideas left from this concept,” he said. “I just want to finish what I started and share it with people who might connect with it.”

In the end, his words linger like a quiet manifesto for every creative, whether artist, writer, or dreamer. You can’t help but wonder if people will like it, but if it’s something you want to do, you just do it.

You can catch “Propaguapa” at The Tea and Gallery, Mango Mall, open from Tuesday to Saturday until October 28. Follow the artist on Instagram @art_kabangbang to see more of his ongoing works.