Cebu earthquake death toll rises to 75; aftershocks continue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Amid aftershocks, including a strong one that occurred recently, recovery and relief efforts continue for the hundreds of thousands in northern Cebu affected by the deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, Cebu has been jolted anew—a strong aftershock of September 30’s temblor.

Measuring a Magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale, the epicenter was located approximately 14 kilometers west of Bogo City, which bore the brunt of the devastation last September 30.

The quake had a depth of around 10 kilometers, with intensities reported in the capital Cebu City as well as in nearby provinces.

No fatalities had been recorded, based on the latest data from the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

But Monday’s tremors left at least 14 individuals injured. Fortunately, all injured victims remained under stable condition.

The toll of the magnitude 6.9 quake, on the other hand, has already climbed to 75, with over 1,500 injured, as of October 12.

The number of damaged houses has also slightly increased, reaching 84,382. Of these number, 5,587 have been completely destroyed.

Strong aftershock

Aftershocks are ‘small earthquakes’ that occur right after the main shock.

Since September 30, Phivolcs (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) has already recorded a total of 11,835 aftershocks, with 46 reportedly felt.

Monday’s tremor had been the strongest since the powerful 6.9 quake struck north Cebu, according to Phivolcs director, Dr. Teresito Bacolcol.

Except for cracks on interior roads in areas like San Remigio town, it did not result in any significant damage to vital infrastructure.

Response

In the meantime, the Cebu Provincial Government extended the operations of its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) following the aftershock on Monday.

This meant that damage assessment and response efforts continue for those affected, which already reached a total of 540,347 individuals.

Due to successive aftershocks, many families still opt to stay in tent cities or camp outside of their homes.

As the ground continues to move, local governments have also requested assistance from structural engineers to conduct building safety inspections.

They also need additional geotechnical experts to assess areas as they continue to identify or discover new sinkholes and other ground fissures.

Meanwhile, Cebu province has already received a total of P121 million in cash donations, including the P50 million financial assistance from the Office of the President as well as those from foreign governments.

