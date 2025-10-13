Webmasters outlast Green Lancers in thrilling ‘Sanciangko Clasico’

UC and UV players shook hands after their thrilling game. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Longtime Cesafi basketball rivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, treated Cebuano fans to a heart-stopping showdown in the “Sanciangko Clasico” Sunday night, October 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

After a tense battle, the underdog Webmasters pulled off a gritty 70–64 victory over the reigning grand slam champions behind the late-game heroics of Andre Cuizon, Jepherson Nonol, and Danie Boy Lapiz, who led a decisive 10–2 run that gave UC a 68–62 cushion in the closing minutes.

UV started strong, draining five three-pointers in the opening quarter led by Rovello Robles, who hit two of them to build a 21–15 lead. UC stayed within striking distance through the hustle of Cuizon, who was later named Player of the Game.

The Green Lancers kept their hot shooting in the second period, with Season 23 Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda already piling up 19 points to keep UV ahead, 38–31, at halftime.

UC regrouped after the break, erasing a nine-point deficit (31–40) with a spirited rally sparked by back-to-back triples from Nonol and Cuizon’s clutch free throws as UV entered penalty.

Cuizon’s trips to the line put UC ahead, 49–47, while Nonol’s driving layup extended the lead to four, 51–47. Ivan Clark Alsola ended the quarter with a basket to bring UV within one, 52–51.

The final frame turned into a tug-of-war. Ray Charles Libatog kept UC ahead early, but Salarda tied it at 54-all before Zylle Cabellon nailed a three to swing the lead back to UV, 57–54. UC quickly answered with baskets from Libatog and Mark John Ecal for a 58–57 edge, only for Jay Alilin and Christopher Isabelo to put UV back up, 62–58, midway through the period.

UV’s foul trouble, however, proved costly.

With the Lancers in penalty, UC repeatedly attacked the rim. Lapiz and Luther Leonard trimmed the gap before Cuizon calmly sank two free throws to regain the lead, 63–62.

Moments later, Cuizon drained a clutch jumper following a steal by Neon Chavez, making it 65–62. Chavez then buried a dagger triple from the top of the key to widen the gap, 68–62, with under three minutes left.

Salarda tried to rally UV with a quick basket, but UC sealed the win from the line as Chavez converted both of his free throws after Alilin’s foul.

The victory improved UC’s record to 3–1, snapping UV’s five-game winning streak and handing the Lancers their first loss of the season. It was déjà vu for UC, which also defeated UV once in last year’s eliminations before the Lancers swept the finals for their grand slam.

Cuizon led UC with 11 points, two steals, and one rebound, while Lapiz added 10 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc. Nonol contributed nine points and three assists, while Chavez tallied seven points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

It was also a bounce back win for UC following their shocking upset loss to the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons last September 30.

Salarda put up big numbers for UV with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists, while Alsola posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Robles chipped in nine points, all from three-pointers. UV played without reigning Finals MVP Raul Gentallan, who sat out due to illness.

