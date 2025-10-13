CESAFI: Magis Eagles look to bounce back vs Webmasters; Jaguars face UP Cebu

The SHS-AdC Magis Eagles during a timeout huddle. | CDN Digital photo / Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles aim to bounce back from their stunning loss to the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters as they take on the UC Main Baby Webmasters on Tuesday, October 14, in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles, four-time defending Cesafi high school champions, suffered their first defeat of the season last Sunday at the hands of the UCLM Webmasters, snapping their unbeaten start after three games.

This time, they’ll be up against a red-hot Baby Webmasters squad riding a two-game winning streak.

A victory for head coach Rommel Rasmo’s Magis Eagles would break the four-way tie in the standings that currently includes UC, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, and University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers.

UC’s Jape Mamza, one of the league’s top five scorers with an average of 17.7 points per game, will test his mettle against the defending champions, who will rely on fellow top performer Lian Kent Basa (15.3 PPG) and his teammate Henry Kristoffer Suico, a former top-five scorer.

Tip-off is set for 5:15 p.m.

Cesafi college division

In the college division, the surging University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars will go for their third straight win when they face the struggling University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons at 6:45 p.m.

The Jaguars have found their rhythm after a slow start, winning back-to-back games following a two-game skid. They dominated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 80–56, last Sunday behind strong performances from former Jaguar Cubs Alcher Obra and Kyle Rueda, who have stepped up as key contributors for the senior squad.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Maroons — also coached by Rasmo — are hoping to regroup after a 56–64 loss to the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs on Sunday.

League-leading scorer Andrew Padilla, who tops the collegiate ranks in points per game, will once again anchor UP Cebu’s attack as they look to pull off another upset, similar to their lone victory against the UC Webmasters last September 30.

