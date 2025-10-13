Espinas dominates Abne to capture IBF Asia title

Jesse Espinas after the fight. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jesse “Little Giant” Espinas put on a dominant performance to capture the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight title after dominating Cebu-based April Jay “Astroboy” Abne of the ARQ Boxing Stable in their bout Sunday night, October 12, in Bangued, Abra.

From the opening bell, the 32-year-old Espinas outboxed and outpowered Abne, dropping him three times before the fight was stopped in the eighth round of what was supposed to be a 12-round championship bout.

The convincing victory improved Espinas’ record to 25 wins, including 15 knockouts, against seven losses. Abne, 26, fell to 15 wins, two losses, one draw, and six knockouts.

Espinas immediately set the tone in the first round, landing crisp left straights while Abne tried to use his reach to keep him at a distance.

But the veteran from Cagayan de Oro easily found his way past Abne’s jab and defense, connecting clean combinations that left Abne’s left eye swollen early in the fight.

Abne was first floored by a right straight followed by a short left hook. He smiled as he got up, but Espinas didn’t let up, pressing the attack and landing heavy shots to both head and body.

By the middle rounds, Espinas had full control, turning the bout into a one-sided affair as he peppered Abne with power punches.

In the eighth, Espinas landed a solid right hook to the body that sent Abne to the canvas for the second time.

Abne got up but was clearly hurt, prompting Espinas to unleash another barrage of punches that forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

