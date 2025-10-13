SK returns 15 vehicles to Mandaue City government

SK Federation President Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as, fifth from right, hands over the keys of 15 vehicles to Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, beside her, during the turnover ceremony on Monday. | Photo: Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation of Mandaue City formally returned 15 city-issued vehicles to the local government on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on Jr. said the SK Federation agreed to revoke the ordinance that granted the vehicles following a request from Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano. The mayor sought the return of the vehicles so these could be reallocated to city departments with urgent transportation needs.

Each vehicle, worth P1.5 million, was acquired by the city government in 2024 and turned over to the SK Federation in November of the same year by the previous Office of the City Mayor.

The ordinance authorizing the donation was approved by the City Council on June 9, 2025, allowing the previous administration to formalize the donation of 15 vehicles to selected SK chairpersons. At the time, then-incoming Mayor Ouano criticized the move, calling it a “midnight action.”

City Administrator Malig-on explained that the recent return of the vehicles was a joint decision between the SK Federation and the city government to better address the transportation needs of various departments.

Of the 15 vehicles, 11 will be distributed to several city offices, including the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO), Public Information Office (PIO), City Treasurer’s Office, Accounting Office, Agriculture Office, City Health Office, City Social Welfare Office, and Mandaue City Hospital. Some offices will share vehicles due to high demand.

Four vehicles will remain under the custody of the Mandaue City Youth Development Office (YDO) and will be made available for use by the 27 SK barangays upon request.

SK Federation President and City Councilor Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as emphasized that the return of the vehicles underscores the strong coordination between the SK Federation and the city government.

“Kani among gibuhat aron pagpamatuod sa mga Mandauehanon nga andam ang SK Federation ug ang Mandaue City Government nga magtinabangay para sa tinuod nga serbisyo publiko — kay mao gyud na ang among usa ka tumong,” said Jumao-as.

(This is what we did to show the people of Mandaue that the SK Federation and the Mandaue City Government are ready to work hand in hand for genuine public service — because that is truly our common goal.)

The symbolic turnover was held early Monday morning, with Jumao-as handing over the keys to Mayor Ouano, who then turned them over to the department heads.

