2 Mandaue school buildings declared unsafe after series of earthquakes

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Two school buildings in Mandaue City were declared unfit for use due to damage caused by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30.

This prompted the Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue City Division to call for a formal re-inspection of all public school buildings following the series of recent earthquakes.

Dr. Edgar Espina, Administrative Officer of DepEd Mandaue, explained that while most of the damage to school buildings was minor, two structures sustained major damage and were officially declared unsafe by the Office of the Building Official (OBO). These are the buildings at Ceasar Cabahug Elementary School in Barangay Looc, where two buildings have visibly tilted, and the Gabaldon building of Mandaue City Central School, which suffered a cracked column.

Out of 48 public schools in Mandaue City, 16 were identified as affected during the initial inspection conducted after the September 30 earthquake. The damages ranged from minor to severe, with the two condemned buildings representing the most critical cases.

The call for re-inspection was made after a series of succeeding tremors, including the 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Davao Oriental that was felt across Cebu Province, and the 5.8-magnitude quake that struck Bogo City on October 13 — the same epicenter as the September tremor.

Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan said on Monday, October 13, that they requested the Office of the Building Official (OBO), through Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, to conduct the re-inspection. Although the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) had earlier conducted initial inspections, the division seeks official validation before resuming or continuing face-to-face classes.

“Aron sigurado and mavalidate sad ilahang observation, we need the report of the OBO through the Office of the Mayor,” said Dagatan.

(To ensure that their observations are validated, we need the report from the OBO through the Office of the Mayor.)

Following the September earthquake, the 16 affected schools had been implementing blended learning modalities—combining face-to-face, online, and modular classes—to continue education while prioritizing safety.

However, due to the recent strong tremors, the city government declared a suspension of all face-to-face classes, both public and private, for all grade levels from October 13 to 17. This break was intended to allow students and their families to recover, especially after the 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck during class hours, causing panic and alarm.

DepEd Mandaue Superintendent Dagatan said that repair plans have yet to begin and will be discussed in the upcoming Local School Board meeting.

Although Mandaue City may not be prioritized compared to other more heavily affected areas, the division will still submit a detailed damage report to the DepEd Central Office.

