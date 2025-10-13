Bueno captures second SUGBU Shootout bowling title in less than a month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran kegler Manny Bueno captured another title in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout tournament, less than a month after winning his first.

Bueno topped the tournament last Sunday, October 12, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

It marked his second SUGBU Shootout title in less than a month, following his first win on September 21.

The 74-year-old Bueno inspired his fellow SUGBU bowlers after clinching the title last month, just a few months after undergoing a life-saving heart bypass operation.

READ: Bueno wins SUGBU Shootout title months after bypass surgery

Many doubted whether he could return to competitive bowling, but the veteran kegler silenced everyone by ruling the event once again. This time, he claimed the championship with a total of 189 pinfalls in the shootout round.

A Division B bowler, Bueno defeated higher-tiered Division A kegler Tbonz Williams, who had 176 pinfalls, while Division C bowler Bebie Mauro placed third with 158 pinfalls.

In the combined qualifying round for Division B and C bowlers, Bueno finished second behind Mauro with 735 pinfalls against the latter’s 750 after four games. Johna Calipay placed third with 728 pinfalls.

In Division A, Williams narrowly edged elite bowler Jomar Jumapao with 784 pinfalls, while the latter tallied 781. Nestor Ranido placed third with 764 pinfalls.

ALSO READ: Bueno edges veteran bowler Bolongan to bag SUGBU ‘Bowler of the Month’ award

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP