UP Cebu high school football squad eyes brighter future after milestone title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What started as a newly formed football squad just two months before the 4th Naga Football Festival has quickly grown into one of the University of the Philippines (UP) High School Cebu’s most notable sports success stories.

The young Fighting Maroons, who only began training together in August, made an instant impact by capturing their first-ever championship title in the Under-16 Division of the Naga Football Festival held last month in the City of Naga, southern Cebu.

Head coach Ricor Marfil said the journey wasn’t just about the trophy — it was about building trust, chemistry, and belief within a brand-new team.

“In that short span, they learned to trust one another, to fight for each other, and to balance the heavy demands of academics with the discipline of football training. To see them achieve this milestone fills us with so much pride,” Marfil shared.

The Fighting Maroons’ unity showed throughout the tournament. They advanced to the finals after eliminating Cebu United and Naga City–B, with Qyel Ino Sollano and Ceaje Bungcaras providing key goals in the eliminations. Sollano also scored in the semifinals against Naga City–A to send UP Cebu to its first-ever championship match.

In the finals, the Maroons held their ground against the Azkals Development Academy (ADA) Cebu before prevailing in a 2–0 penalty shootout. Bungcaras and Jude Earl Jurado calmly converted their shots to seal the school’s historic win.

“This win is very special and historic for us. For the first time in UP High School history, our football team has brought home a championship trophy. What makes it even more meaningful is that these students are the first group to form our football varsity team,” Marfil said.

Sollano finished with four goals, Bungcaras tallied two, and Jurado added one during that remarkable campaign.

The 11-man lineup includes Grade 7 players Gyle Veloso, Matthew Jun Baldoza, and Val Andri Goles, along with Grade 11 players Cyan Manuel Villaflor, Vince Christopher Rodil, Marvin Roy Cervantes, John Martin Jaluague, and Steve Andrei Redondo.

With the massive success they recently achieved, the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons high school football team aims to sustain their growth and compete in more tournaments, while highlighting the university community’s growing support for athletics and academic excellence.

