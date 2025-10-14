Daily Gospel, October 14

This is the Gospel for today, October 14, which is the Tuesday of the Twenty-eighth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 11, 37-41.

After Jesus had spoken, a Pharisee invited him to dine at his home. He entered and reclined at table to eat.

The Pharisee was amazed to see that he did not observe the prescribed washing before the meal.

The Lord said to him, “Oh you Pharisees! Although you cleanse the outside of the cup and the dish, inside you are filled with plunder and evil.

You fools! Did not the maker of the outside also make the inside?

But as to what is within, give alms, and behold, everything will be clean for you.”

Source: dailygospel.org