‘Smart’ houses for Cebu quake victims, evac center opened in Davao – DPWH

GOV’T AT WORK. The Department of Public Works and Highways, in coordination with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, installs ‘smart’ or prefabricated houses at a tent city for earthquake-affected families in Cebu on Monday (Oct. 13, 2025). The move was in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who visited earthquake victims in Davao Oriental also on Monday. (Photo courtesy of DPWH)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday said it has opened an evacuation center and installed “smart houses” for earthquake victims in Davao Oriental and Cebu provinces.

In a social media post, the DPWH reported the opening of a Regional Evacuation Center in Manay, Davao Oriental for the families affected by the magnitudes 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes that hit the area last Friday.

Water tanker

It said the building of secure and safe temporary shelter for earthquake victims is upon the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Aside from temporary shelter, the department said it also deployed a tanker that is ready to provide 20,000 liters of water to the evacuees.

Prefabricated houses

Meanwhile, in Cebu province, the DPWH announced the installation of smart or prefabricated houses at the San Remigio Tent City in coordination with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

It added electric poles were also erected to ensure smooth electricity supply in the area.

The northern part of Cebu was hit by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30 where over 70 people were reported killed.

Earlier in the day, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visited quake-stricken communities in Davao Oriental and delivered over PHP298 million in aid to support local recovery efforts in the affected areas. (PNA)

