Earthquakes normal occurrence in PH – DOST chief

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. on Monday assured the public that recent tremors felt in different parts of the country are normal.

“That’s normal because of active faults and trenches,” Solidum said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, adding that the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) records at least 30 quakes daily.

“So, it’s not unusual that some areas feel strong earthquakes.”

Solidum said the recent earthquakes in Cebu, Davao, Zambales, and La Union are not connected, as each was generated by different and distant fault systems.

“Their earthquake generators moved differently and are far from each other,” he said.

Solidum underscored the importance of following the National Building Code.

“Buildings and houses should not collapse even with intensity VIII shaking,” he added.

The DOST chief said there is no need to run outside if the public is sure about the building’s structural integrity.

This would avert injuries and deaths while evacuating a building during an earthquake, and prevent people from being hit by falling objects or debris.

“That’s why we practice drop, cover and hold during earthquake drills, so the people would know where to go inside the establishment during and after an earthquake,” he said.

Solidum also urged the public to prepare an emergency bag or “go bag”, and know where to evacuate and how to seek assistance from the local government. (PNA)

