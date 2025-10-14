Viral child-driving video: License of driver suspended by DOTr

CHILD DRIVER. A child drives an MG sedan while sitting on an adult’s lap in a video that went viral on Threads on Saturday (Oct. 11, 2025). The Department of Transportation on Monday (Oct. 13) suspended the driver’s license of the registered owner of the vehicle for 90 days, in addition to possible administrative charges based on further investigation by the Land Transportation Authority. (Screengrab courtesy of DOTr)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has temporarily suspended the license of a driver who let a child drive their vehicle in a video that went viral on social media.

In a statement on Monday, the DOTr said the 90-day suspension is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call to ensure discipline on roads for the safety of all road users.

Show-cause order

In a show-cause order, the owner of the vehicle, Gladys Gonzales, was summoned to appear before the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on Wednesday to explain why they should not face charges.

Gonzales is facing possible administrative charges of reckless driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, allowing a child to sit in the front seat of a motor vehicle, and allowing an improper person to operate a vehicle.

Video posted on Threads

“In the interim, the MG Sedan with the conduction sticker no. RP915A is placed under alarm while under investigation due to the severity of the violations committed,” the order read.

In a video posted on the Threads social media platform on Saturday, the driver of an MG sedan was seen carrying a child on his lap and driving the vehicle somewhere in Butuan City.

Both the driver and child were seen not wearing a seatbelt in the video. (PNA)

