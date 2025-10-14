Pagasa: Easterlies continue to bring rains over most parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency October 14,2025 - 08:50 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The prevailing easterlies will continue to bring rains in most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rains and thunderstorms will be experienced across Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The easterlies will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in rest of Luzon and the rest of Visayas.

Mindanao will get isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) located 1,785 km. east of southeastern Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 2 a.m.

The LPA has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

PAGASA forecaster Chenel Dominguez said the LPA could possibly enter PAR on Thursday. (PNA)

