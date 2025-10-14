Archival on ‘Mayor of the Night’: ‘I don’t think it’s unconstitutional’

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival (left) and Vice-Mayor Tomas Osmeña lead the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon during the launch of Cebu City’s free rides to night shift employees. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has defended the controversial “Mayor of the Night” initiative, rejecting claims that the program is “unconstitutional and a waste of public funds.”

In a press conference on Monday, October 13, Archival clarified that the initiative, spearheaded by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, is a legitimate government project meant to serve thousands of night-shift workers in business districts here, particularly those in the information technology and business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) sector.

“Kining ‘Mayor of the Night’ is a project. It’s not nga si Tommy gyud ang mayor (‘Mayor of the Night’ is a project. It’s not as if Tommy will act as the mayor),” Archival said.

“Mao ni among nasabutan ni (This is what we agreed with) Tommy during the campaign. The point is to focus on people working within the business market — mga tawo nga naa gyud diha sa (people who are working in) IT and CBP (Cebu Business Park). They are about 250,000 workers who help our economy.”

‘It’s not unconstitutional’

Archival dismissed the accusation of Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. that the “Mayor of the Night” is unconstitutional and unnecessary.

“I don’t think it’s unconstitutional,” the mayor said. “Atong gitagaan pagtagad ang mga tawo nga nitabang nato unya unconstitutional na nuon? (We are giving attention to the people who had been helping us and it is now considered as unconstitutional?) It might be the process, and that’s why we are going through the process now.”

The mayor explained that the P12-million fund allocation for the program was not for a single year but would cover a three-year period. He also emphasized that not all of it would necessarily be spent.

“The P12 million is not for one month or one year — basically, it’s for three years. And it doesn’t mean magasto gyud ang (we will be spending all of the) P12 million,” Archival said. “The point is, we are focusing on helping the people who contribute to Cebu’s economy. That’s the main thought.”

‘This is not for Tommy, it’s for everyone’

Archival said critics should understand that the project is for the people, not for any particular official.

“They should understand this is not for Tommy, not for the government alone, but for everybody,” he said. “Whatever benefits we get from the BPO companies will flow back to the city. If the council doesn’t approve, then it’s up to them, but this is for the good of the people, not for the mayor or vice mayor.”

Call for dialogue, not social media debates

The mayor also urged city officials to resolve issues through internal discussions rather than going to social media or delivering privilege speeches.

“As mayor, and Tommy as vice mayor, we’re open. Ngano kinahanglan pa man nato isinggit sa (Why do we have to announce this on) social media? We are for the good of the people. Kung naa’y issues (If there are issues), sit down with me or with the vice mayor. You don’t have to go to the session hall and broadcast it. Let’s talk and find what’s good for the people,” Archival said.

He added that the “Mayor of the Night” office aims to house a 24/7 one-stop shop for government services, including the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG Fund, and Land Transportation Office (LTO), to make transactions accessible to those working graveyard shifts.

On budget and deficit

When asked about the city’s capacity to fund new personnel amid its projected budget deficit, Archival assured that Cebu City can still manage.

“Of course, we can manage it,” he said. “Before, we had a P50-billion budget with an even bigger deficit, but we managed. Now, our budget is around P17 to P18 billion, and our actual revenue is only P10 billion. So yes, there’s a deficit, but we’re managing and rationalizing whatever we can do.”

Alcover’s opposition

Earlier, Councilor Alcover criticized the “Mayor of the Night” as “unconstitutional” and “usik-usik sa kwarta” (a waste of money). He also claimed that the proposal was never formally submitted to the City Council for approval.

“Wala man mi kabalo ana. Nahibaw-an nalang namo sa lain nga source, dili formal sa council (We are unaware of that. We only learned about that from other sources, not from the council),” Alcover said. “This is deception. He deceived the call center workers. He’s pretending to favor them, but it’s pitiful.”

He questioned whether national agencies had agreed to participate in the project, asking, “Unsay power niya (What power does he have) to dictate national agencies to sit there? Duna bay (was there a) MOA nga gisign (signed) between the city and the particular agencies?”

Osmeña’s defense

Osmeña has repeatedly defended the initiative, saying it is not an official government position but a service innovation designed to make public services more accessible at night.

“You cannot say, ‘I don’t like it, so it’s illegal.’ It doesn’t work that way. You have to cite what law is violated,” Osmeña said in earlier statements.

He explained that the proposed P12.5-million lease for an office at Cebu IT Park is a practical move. “Cebu Exchange is a brand-new building with air conditioning and accessibility. For me, it’s a no-brainer. This is not for me — it’s for the people.”

The “Mayor of the Night” proposal remains under review by the City Council’s Committee on Budget and Finance.

