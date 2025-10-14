64 sinkholes found after 6.9 quake in north Cebu

Cebu’s sinkholes top 200 as earthquake adds 14 more. INVISIBLE THREAT. A sinkhole forms in Daangbantayan, Cebu after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on Sept. 30, 2025. As of this month, 16 municipalities in Cebu, including Bogo City and San Remigio, have undergone detailed mapping for sinkholes. (Photo courtesy of MDRRMO and MGB)

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The public is urged to stay away, and not to swim as well as drink water found in sinkholes that appeared following the powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 30.

As of Tuesday, October 14, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) has discovered and verified a total of 64 sinkholes in the north.

Most of these sinkholes were located in San Remigio town, 16 in Bogo City and eight in Daanbantayan.

But as aftershocks persist in the area, more would appear in the future, said Josephine Aleta, chief of MGB-7.

“We cannot predict when sinkholes will form but considering that the ground continues to move, there is a possibility that more sinkholes will appear,” Aleta said in a mix of Cebuano and English during the Kapihan sa PIA on Tuesday, October 14.

In the meantime, the bureau continues to conduct geological and hazard assessment in the areas affected by the recent earthquakes.

So far, they initially recommended for local government units to relocate residents living and staying near these sinkholes.

The MGB is expected to also provide their official and full report in the coming weeks.

