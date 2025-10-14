Davao quakes: Mindanao’s tallest building tagged as `unsafe’

The Office of the City Building Officials (OCBO) here has tagged the Vivaldi Residences, dubbed Mindanao’s tallest building, among structures that incurred damage from the doublet quake that rocked Davao Oriental and most of Visayas and Mindanao on Friday, October 10, 2025. INQUIRER FILES

DAVAO CITY–The Office of the City Building Officials (OCBO) here has tagged the Vivaldi Residences, dubbed as Mindanao’s tallest building, among structures that incurred damage from the doublet quake that rocked Davao Oriental and most of Visayas and Mindanao on Friday.

The 36-story building, however, was only given a yellow tag by OCBO, which meant that its use would be restricted until the moderate structural or non-structural damage discovered during inspection undergoes repairs, and the building would be declared fit for full re-occupancy.

OCBO also defined a yellow tag to mean that certain areas may remain accessible under controlled conditions, subject to its approval.

Given that similar yellow tags were on Buildings A, B, and C of Felcris Centrale, the parking building of the Gaisano Mall of Davao along Bajada, and the Mesatierra Garden Residences.

The OCBO also red-tagged four other buildings here, following the rapid visual inspection it conducted with the Philippines Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Davao City chapter.

Unlike the yellow tag, the red tag of the OCBO meant the occupancy of the building would be strictly prohibited. The inspection results of the tagged building indicated that the structure had sustained severe damage and was considered dangerous for occupancy.

Red tag

According to the public notice, the red tag also indicated that it would require a comprehensive structural assessment, during which the entry or use of the premises would be prohibited until all necessary repairs have been completed and cleared by the OCBO.

Buildings that were red-tagged here included the administrative building and school building of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao in Matina; the Velvet Suites and Hotel in Oroderm City along C.M. Recto St.; the Toledo Building 3 of Magallanes Residences along Magallanes St., and the Teleperformance Davao, or part of the SM Annex Building in Ecoland.

OCBO directed all concerned establishments to strictly comply with the conditions and safety requirements before it could allow re-occupancy of the buildings.

“These measures are implemented to ensure the safety and protection of residents, tenants, and the general public,” OCBO said in the advisory.

OCBO and the PICE are continuing their inspections of other establishments with reported cracks.

The 7.4 magnitude offshore quake that jolted Manay, Davao Oriental, at 9:45 a.m. and its 6.9 magnitude doublet that followed at 7:12 p.m. both on October 10 have displaced more than 2,000 people from their homes in Davao Oriental. It also damaged infrastructures and buildings in the surrounding provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte.

