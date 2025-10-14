Romualdez on ICI investigation: ‘I will be here to help in any way’

Former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez. | INQUIRER photo / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines—Former Speaker Martin Romualdez vowed Tuesday to share all information he knows with the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) to help “speed up” its investigation into the corruption in government infrastructure projects nationwide.

Romualdez made the statement on his arrival at the ICI headquarters in Taguig City.

“I am ready to feed my personal knowledge on the budget process, and while not a member of the bicameral conference committee, I will share all information to help determine the truth and to give all the facts and information,” he said in a chance interview.

“I will be here to help in any way to speed up the resolution of the fact-finding investigation for ICI,” he added.

Romualdez attended the hearing after being subpoenaed by the ICI to “discuss his familiarity and personal knowledge as Speaker of the House relative to the National Budget insertions, as well as the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) flood control projects.”

The former speaker is among the lawmakers implicated in the flood control corruption scandal, following claims by a former security consultant of former Ako Bicol partylist Rep. Zaldy Co that the former House leader received kickbacks from government projects—an allegation Romualdez has since denied.

