Cebu City: 2 men killed on Sunday; drugs, robbery eyed as motives

Two killings happened on Sunday in Barangays Kinasang-an Pardo and Kalunasan in Cebu City. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are considering drugs and robbery as possible motives behind the separate killing of two men in Cebu City on Sunday, October 12.

Based on the outcome of their initial investigation, police said that the two incidents were unrelated.

As of this writing, police said are yet to arrest the perpetrators of the two crimes, but follow up operations were ongoing that could lead them to the whereabouts of the suspects.

READ: Gunman in Cebu City shooting admits he was paid P20, 000

Shot while playing computer games in Kinasang-an

One of the victims, identified as Christian Molina, was shot while playing computer games in an internet cafe in Sitio Upper Sto. Niño, Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo at around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday.

Molina, 22, died from a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.

Witnesses described the gunman as someone who was wearing a blue jacket, black shorts, and a blue bonnet. CCTV recordings of the shooting incident matched the witnesses description.

Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the killing was believed to be drug-related. Information that the police have gathered show that Molina had gone into hiding due to his failure to settle a drug-related debt.

“Ang gitan-aw nga motive ana kay drugs. Kani siya nga victim kay naa daw ni siya’y batal anang atoang person of interest. Unya a month ago, nagtago-tago na siya tungod ana. Karon na siya ning-uli, unya mao siguro na, nahibaw-an, mao ‘to nga gipusil,” she said.

(We are considering drugs as motive in the killing. The victim, according to reports, had an unpaid debt with our person of interest. He went into hiding a month ago because of that. He came home just recently and maybe the suspect heard about it that is why the killing happened.)

Police are currently pursuing the alleged gunman.

Motorcycle driver found dead in Kalunasan

At around 7:56 a.m. on Sunday, a man identified as Dexter Dandan was also killed in Sitio Tagaytay in Barangay Kalunasan.

Dandan, a 48-year-old resident of Barangay Kamputhaw, was found lying face down with a stab wound on his neck.

According to Gonzales they are looking at robbery as the possible motive in his killing after his motorcycle went missing.

During their investigation, authorities learned that Dandan worked as a motorcycle rider for a ride-hailing app. Police believed that he was attacked by his passenger, who later on fled with the stolen motorcycle.

Police recovered CCTV footage showing that the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt while he was riding the motorcycle with Dandan. The same footage also showed that the suspect was already shirtless when he left the area a few minutes later with the stolen motorcycle.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP