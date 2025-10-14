P4B and counting: Cost of damages left by 6.9 quake in north Cebu schools

Cracks appear on the walls of this classroom in Maharuhay Elementary School in Medellin, northern Cebu, following the September 30, 2025, magnitude 6.9 earthquake. | Photo from Maharuhay Elementary School- DepEd Region 7 Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The deadly 6.9 earthquake that struck has left widespread devastation in schools in northern Cebu, with the total cost of damages nearing P4 billion.

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) continues to conduct damage and technical assessment to the hundreds of schools affected by the September 30 quake.

But as of October 14, they pegged the damages around P4 billion, said Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, director of DepEd-7.

The figures include not only classrooms but also division offices.

“Currently, the total damages have already reached close to P4 billion…It’s not only classrooms and schools that are affected but also our division offices, like in Bogo City,” Jimenez said during the OpenLine forum on Tuesday, October 14.

So far, DepEd-7 has already inspected more than 200 schools in the north and reported that more than 2,000 classrooms have been affected by the calamity.

Of this number, at least 500 classrooms have been destroyed, while another 700 suffered major structural damage, added Jimenez.

Earlier, the DepEd said it had already reinforced its disaster preparedness and response systems through the deployment of rapid assessment teams and the launch of new tools and facilities aimed at strengthening education resilience.

This includes major initiatives like the “PlanSmart for Safe Schools,” a web-based contingency planning application developed to enable schools to create evidence-based contingency plans.

As damage assessments continue and officials prepare rehabilitation plans for quake-hit classrooms in northern Cebu, DepEd-7 is set to implement alternative delivery modes (ADMs) to ensure learning goes on.

“Learning must continue — and it will continue — even in times of crisis,” Jimenez said.

