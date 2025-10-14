Wage earners in Central Luzon get P50-80 daily pay hike

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Luzon has approved daily minimum wage increases of P50 to P80 in two tranches beginning October 30. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Luzon has approved daily minimum wage increases of P50 to P80 in two tranches beginning October 30.

According to Wage Order no. RBIII-26, released on Tuesday, the board ordered the release of the first tranche of the increase, ranging from P20 to P40, to start on October 30. On the other hand, the release of the second tranche of the increase, ranging from P30 to P40, starts on April 16, 2026.

The board stated that the new rates in the region’s provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales are P570.00 for the non-agriculture sector, P540.00 for the agriculture sector, and P560.00 for the retail and service sector.

By April 16 next year, the adjusted rates in the same provinces will be P600.00 for the non-agriculture sector, P570.00 for the agriculture sector, and P590.00 for the retail and service sector.

In Aurora province, the daily minimum wage rates for the first tranche are P530.00 for the non-agriculture sector, P515.00 for the agriculture sector, and P475.00 for the retail and service sector. The second tranche adds a P30.00 to P40.00 hike.

Kasambahay or domestic workers in Central Luzon will also have an additional monthly wage of P500.00 or P6,500.

The board said the new wage order reflected the efforts to “balance the sentiments and considerations gathered during the public hearings, taking into account the positions of both labor and management representatives, along with prevailing socio-economic conditions of the region, employers’ capacity to pay, as well as the level of enterprises’ productivity.”

It was not immediately known how many private companies comply with the daily minimum wage orders.

