Toledo faces tough San Juan squad in PCAP Wesley So Cup

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans, riding high on a six-game winning streak, are set for their toughest challenge yet in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup when they take on the San Juan Predators on Wednesday, October 15.

The Trojans, the reigning PCAP All-Filipino Conference champions, will face the former titleholders as the inter-division stage of the tournament begins at 7 p.m. This will be Toledo’s lone match for the night.

Both teams enter the showdown in strong form. Toledo leads the Southern Division with a spotless 6-0 record, while San Juan sits at second place in the Northern Division at 6-1.

READ: Toledo Trojans open Wesley So Cup campaign with doubleheader

Last weekend, the Trojans defeated guest team Bangkok Double Bishop and the Koronadal Dreamweavers to stay unbeaten. The Predators, meanwhile, pulled off a tight 11.5–9.5 victory over the Manila AQ Prime Assets before cruising past the Isabela Knights of Alexander, 18–3.

San Juan is expected to be led on Board 1 by Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. or former world youth champion Karl Victor Ochoa. They’ll also have Dewi Ardhiani Citra, Ricardo De Guzman, Rolando Nolte, and Narquinden Reyes in their lineup.

Toledo will counter with its own powerhouse roster anchored by GM Mark Paragua and American FIDE Master (FM) Steven Breckenridge, supported by International Masters (IM) Kim Steven Yap and Rico Mascarinas, along with Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP