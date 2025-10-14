Alcover urges suspension of Colon Night Market over ‘irregularities’

The Cebu City government earns more than P1 million from cash tickets of night markets held in the city this year, including the Colon night market. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover has called on Mayor Nestor Archival to immediately suspend the operation of the Colon Night Market, which he described as “illegal” and “unauthorized” following the lapse of its approved period and the discovery of alleged irregularities in its conduct.

In a privilege speech during Tuesday’s City Council session, Alcover said the Colon Night Market has continued to operate despite the expiration of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC) resolution that only allowed its operation from September 5 to October 5, 2025.

“That authorization has already lapsed. No subsequent resolution or approval from this body or the TMC has been issued to extend it,” Alcover said.

READ: What you can find at the Colon Night Market

READ: Archival on ‘Mayor of the Night’: ‘I don’t think it’s unconstitutional’

READ: ‘May dala-dalang demonyo’: Nabiling ukay-ukay ipagdasal muna bago gamitin

“Yet, despite the clear expiration, the night market continues to operate — in blatant disregard of the law and our authority as a legislative body.”

Alcover said the road closure now extends beyond Pelaez Street up to Mabini Street, a portion not covered by the TMC-approved closure.

“This is an unauthorized extension, plain and simple — a direct violation of the limited scope previously granted by the City Council,” he added.

‘Irregularities’ cited

Alcover further alleged that the special permit issued by the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) allowed only 100 vendors to operate under the name of organizer Ibrahim Mark Dianalan. Still, an actual ground inspection revealed that around 1,000 vendors were occupying the area.

He also questioned Dianalan’s qualifications to manage the market, noting that records from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed Dianalan is not a registered voter of Cebu City, and questioned his “authority and accountability” to the local government.

Adding to his concerns, Alcover said the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors, Inc. (PASVI), the group reportedly organizing the market, is not accredited by the city government.

“Meaning, they have no legal standing to operate or to represent vendors within the framework of city regulations,” he stressed.

Alcover also lamented that the operations proceeded without consultation or coordination with GASA sa Gugma, the city board mandated by ordinance to regulate informal trade and night market activities.

“Mao ni akong gibalik-balik, Mr. Chair, nga unta dunggon sa mayor ang atong hangyo nga i-convene ang GASA nga maoy mohimo og policy and guidelines sa informal traders nga moapil sa night market,” Alcover said.

“Let us empower GASA sa Gugma to harmonize and regulate all night market operations in Cebu City, so we can balance the needs of our vendors, motorists, and the general public.”

Alcover: ‘Way batasan ang mga organizers’

The councilor denounced what he called the organizers’ “disrespect” toward the City Council’s authority.

“Way respito sa konseho ang mga organizers niini, Mr. Chair. I am sorry I am emotional on this matter. Way batasan ang mga organizers,” he said.

While acknowledging the importance of livelihood programs, Alcover maintained that “good intentions should never justify illegal actions.”

“Ang Colon Night Market maayo nga proyekto kung husto ang pag-implementar. Pero kung pasagdan nato nga molapas ug magbuhat og kaugalingong lagda, mawala ang disiplina ug respeto sa balaod,” he added.

Alcover outlined 4 key issues the city must address:

Legality of Operation: The TMC resolution has lapsed, and continued operation beyond October 5 is unauthorized and illegal.

Traffic and Public Order: Unauthorized road closure worsens congestion along one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

Equal Protection: Other business operators follow regulations—why should the night market be treated differently?

Accountability: Allowing the operation to persist would condone an illegal act and set a dangerous precedent.

Alcover’s formal motion requested Archival to cease or suspend the night market operation immediately; urged the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) to enforce TMC resolutions; called on the BPLO to investigate permit misuse; and asked the mayor to convene the GASA Board to regulate informal trading in the city.

Andales cautions vs the use of ‘illegal’

However, Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales cautioned Alcover against describing the night market as “illegal,” saying the term should be used carefully since only the courts can declare an activity as such.

Andales suggested using “irregular” instead, to avoid making premature legal conclusions.

Archival stands by third-party arrangement

In previous interviews, Archival defended the ongoing Colon Night Market, insisting that it operates through a third-party organizer authorized by the city.

He said a private group had paid at least P200,000 to the city government to organize the event, with the BPLO and the Office of the Mayor approving the arrangement.

“And then they are the ones who organized it, and then pagkahuman ang katong nag-organize gipa-rent niya iyang mga tents, what’s the problem with that?” Archival said.

Archival maintained that the organizer shoulders expenses for electricity, garbage collection, and security costs previously covered by the city.

He also downplayed allegations that vendors were charged as much as P6,000 per stall, saying those who had complaints should formally raise them to his office.

“Ang katong dili mo-rent, ayaw mo ug rent,” the mayor said. “If naay reklamo, ari sa akong office.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP