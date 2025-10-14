Romualdez willing to publicize his SALN if ICI will require it

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez —File photo / Screenshot from RTVM/LIVE

MANILA, Philippines — Former Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday said he is willing to publicize his statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN) should the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) require it.

Romualdez said this after attending an ICI hearing where he was invited to discuss his “familiarity and personal knowledge” on insertions in the national budget and flood control projects.

Asked if he would be willing to publicize his SALN if needed in the investigation, the lawmaker responded in the affirmative.

“I will do [so] at the [insistence] of the commission,” said Romualdez during a chance interview after the hearing.

INQUIRER has asked the ICI if there is any possibility that the commission would ask its resource persons to make their SALNs public, but it has yet to respond as of writing.

However, it should be noted that newly installed Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has already previously announced that he intends to make SALNs of public officials public.

He is even planning to subject them to lifestyle checks.

