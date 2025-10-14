S. Leyte bridges: 20-ton limit imposed by DPWH amid quakes

LOAD RESTRICTION. The Manhilo Bridge in Maasin City, Southern Leyte in this undated photo. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Southern Leyte 1st District Engineering Office on Tuesday (Oct. 14, 2025) imposed a temporary 20-ton load limit on all vehicles crossing bridges within the district to ensure public safety and preserve the bridges’ structural integrity following the series of earthquakes that hit Cebu, Davao Oriental and nearby areas. (Photo courtesy of DWPH)

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Southern Leyte 1st District Engineering Office has imposed a temporary 20-ton load limit on all vehicles crossing bridges within the district amid the effects of recent powerful earthquakes.

In a public advisory issued on Tuesday, the DPWH said the restriction was implemented in response to the recent series of strong earthquakes in Cebu and Davao Oriental that also shook the province.

“The measure aims to ensure public safety and preserve the structural integrity of the bridges while detailed inspections and structural assessments are underway. This will ensure the safety of the traveling public and the continued use of existing bridges in the district,” the DPWH said in the advisory.

Motorists, truck operators, and transport companies are strongly urged to comply with the temporary load limit as authorities continue to evaluate the condition of public infrastructure across Southern Leyte.

Options for affected truckers coming from Mindanao are ports and road network in Southern Leyte’s second district.

The DPWH assured the public that regular updates will be provided once inspection results confirm that bridge structures are stable and normal load capacities can be safely restored.

The first district comprises Maasin City, Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Limasawa, Malitbog, Tomas Oppus, and Bontoc towns. (PNA)

